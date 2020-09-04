Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,563 shares of company stock worth $4,427,128 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.12. 391,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

