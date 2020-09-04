NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $19,743,120 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.32. 115,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.09. The firm has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

