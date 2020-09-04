NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report sales of $171.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.90 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $443.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.70 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 27,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 224,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 30.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

