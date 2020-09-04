Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 31.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $29,519.00 and $86.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

