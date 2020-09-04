NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $969.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will report $969.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $987.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $951.40 million. NiSource reported sales of $931.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NiSource.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 233,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,291. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. NiSource has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NiSource (NI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.