NIX (NIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $110,820.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. NIX has a market cap of $7.15 million and $110,820.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $50.98 and $20.33. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,604.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.51 or 0.03692065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.43 or 0.02220199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00482541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00783193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00570516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.