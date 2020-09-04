Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.67

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 5330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 833,333 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 1,000,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

