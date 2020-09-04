NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.00 Million

Brokerages predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post sales of $180.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.20 million. NN posted sales of $213.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $713.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.86 million to $731.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $574.25 million, with estimates ranging from $441.50 million to $796.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. NN had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,197. The company has a market capitalization of $194.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.38. NN has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of NN by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,453,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,950,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,972,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

