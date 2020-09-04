Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) Director Sells C$30,000.00 in Stock

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) Director François Perron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,071.60.
Shares of SUP opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.06. Northern Superior Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30.
About Northern Superior Resources
