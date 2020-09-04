Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) Director Sells C$30,000.00 in Stock

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) Director François Perron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,071.60.

Shares of SUP opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.06. Northern Superior Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that includes 202 mining claims covering an area of 442,669 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

