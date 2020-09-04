Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

IVAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Intevac in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.31 on Monday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intevac will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intevac by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intevac by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intevac by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

