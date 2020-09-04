NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$11.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$6.27 and a 52 week high of C$13.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 24.79.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

