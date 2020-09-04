Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NVMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

