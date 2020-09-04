Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

NVUS has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.59.

Novus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.90. Novus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

