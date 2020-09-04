Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

OSH opened at $47.39 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

