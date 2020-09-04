Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

OSH opened at $47.39 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.