Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE:OSH opened at $47.39 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

In other news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

