Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

OSH has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

In other news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

