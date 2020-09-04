OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OGC. Cormark upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.64.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.