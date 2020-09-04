OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Purchases $64,500.00 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OFG stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $674.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $23.76.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 34.3% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,702,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 434,440 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 373,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 206,778 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 164,786 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 158,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

