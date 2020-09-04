Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.47.

ODFL stock opened at $198.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $105.47 and a 52 week high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

