One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the July 30th total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $127,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $27,300 and have sold 276,092 shares worth $650,810. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 832,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 2,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,476. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of 117.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

