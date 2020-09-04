Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a c rating to a d rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.26.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,910.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621,796 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $7,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $7,476,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.