PAC Global Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,121.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. PAC Global has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $9,121.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Graviex, P2PB2B and TOPBTC. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005484 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Crex24, P2PB2B, Graviex, YoBit, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

