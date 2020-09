Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd (CVE:PBM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.13. Pacific Bay Minerals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.09, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

About Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM)

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and uranium. It holds 100% interests in the Haskins-Reed properties located in the Cassiar Region of British Columbia; Lode Gold Property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of British Columbia; Boulder Property located in the Stikine Mining Division of British Columbia; and Otish Mountains property comprising 277 mineral claims located in the Otish Mountain district in central Qu├ębec.

