Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pacira missed on earnings in the second quarter while revenues met estimates. The company changed its name to Pacira BioSciences after acquiring MyoScience in 2019 following which, it added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. Pacira's top line mainly comprises contribution from its marketed drug Exparel. The drug’s label expansion to include administration via nerve block for prolonged regional analgesia is expected to further boost sales in the days ahead. Pacira’s agreement with Nuance for the development and commercialization of Exparel in China is a tailwind too. However, it remains heavily dependent on Exparel for growth, which is a concern. Thus, any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock in the future. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.07.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $61.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -246.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $64.44.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $494,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 34,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $2,145,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,568 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,437. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Biosciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.