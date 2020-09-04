Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Up 42.0% in August

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the July 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $33.85. 89,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,803. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.