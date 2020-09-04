Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.25

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.25 and last traded at $95.04, with a volume of 787544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter worth $369,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 4,147.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 52.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

