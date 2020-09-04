PARSIQ 24-Hour Volume Reaches $602,692.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and $602,692.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00077242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00306050 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043697 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007736 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,172,933 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.