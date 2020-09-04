Patientory (PTOY) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Patientory token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $534,573.05 and $297.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042735 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.69 or 0.05570312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.