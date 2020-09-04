Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) CEO Robert Glenn Russell Purchases 2,500 Shares

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) CEO Robert Glenn Russell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PNBK traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $5.87. 26,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,092. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,626 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.69% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

