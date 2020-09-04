Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 1st

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.6%.

PFLT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 2,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,145. The firm has a market cap of $338.46 million, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.78. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

