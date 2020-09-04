Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target Raised to GBX 740

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 740 ($9.67) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 726.80 ($9.50).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 680.60 ($8.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 686.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 644.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 439.60 ($5.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 806 ($10.53).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.03%.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Analyst Recommendations for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit