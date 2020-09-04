Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

APG stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. Phoenix Tree has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. On average, research analysts predict that Phoenix Tree will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Grunau acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,444,849.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Becker bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $30,009.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,083,093.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

