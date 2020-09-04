Piper Sandler Downgrades Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.73.

Shares of AIMT opened at $34.23 on Monday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after purchasing an additional 767,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 183,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 466,231 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 35.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 982,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 257,053 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

