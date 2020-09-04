Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.22. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. ValuEngine cut Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $57,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 154.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 162,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,988. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.