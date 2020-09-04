PlatinumBAR Trading 216.5% Higher Over Last Week (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 164.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $5,500.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 216.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.