Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,111,736 shares of company stock valued at $77,915,354 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 146.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

