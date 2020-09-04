PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.89.

NYSE PNM opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

