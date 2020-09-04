PotCoin (POT) Price Down 10.8% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Poloniex. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $2,762.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,510.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.03680171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.47 or 0.02202304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00480297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00786830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00568829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,616,657 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

