Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s stock price dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,313,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 319,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

