Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINC. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.77.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 22,341.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

