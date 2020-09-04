Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Sells $252,420.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PRI opened at $125.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 49.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 213,068 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Primerica by 2,725.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth about $10,748,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Primerica by 38.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 97,968 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

