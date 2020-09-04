Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.47. 327,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,489. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $349.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

