Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Hits $17.21 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $812,035.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, BitForex, OOOBTC and Huobi. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.15 or 0.05557915 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,694,571,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,556,028 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, Bitfinex, HBUS, OOOBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.