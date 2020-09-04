Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Shares of Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (CVE:PE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 22,894 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

About Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

