PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.43

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.43 and last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 457906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $556.73 million and a PE ratio of -210.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.37.

PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.72 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,632,500.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (CVE:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

