QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Shares Gap Down to $33.80

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.80, but opened at $31.10. QAD shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on QADB shares. Sidoti began coverage on QAD in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $687.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.67 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. QAD had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

