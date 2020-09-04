Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QRTEA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 117,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 43.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,267,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

