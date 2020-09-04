Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

RXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $18.99 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

