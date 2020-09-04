Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

RXT opened at $18.99 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

